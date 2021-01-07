“I Don’t Understand Why It Bothers People That My Sons Still Live With Their Dad” — Susan Waya

Susan Waya, the mother of ex-BBNaija’s housemate, Kiddwaya, has penned a message to those lambasting her sons for living under the same roof with their father.

Susan took to her Instagram page to defend her sons following the criticism they have received overtime.

She wrote;

”I don’t get it why it bothers a lot of ppl that my boys live with dad in their own home, go on holidays with him & enjoy every opportunity given to spend quality time together. SO when is it the right time to move out from their home? Or is their dad complaining? Haba!!”

Information Nigeria reported earlier that Kiddwaya had also stepped on some toes after he informed people to stop comparing him with his counterparts.

See her post below: