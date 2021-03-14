Bandits More Daring, Audacious In Kaduna Outskirts – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that bandits are more daring and audacious in their activities in the outskirt communities of Kaduna State.

He spoke in reaction to the foiled kidnap attempt at the Kaduna Aiport staff quarters on Sunday morning.

The former lawmaker from Kaduna urged the authorities to beef up security around the Airport for the protection of the facility, its staff and their families.

He tweeted: “It’s a relief to hear that the Army foiled a fresh kidnap attempt by bandits at the Aviation Quarters in Kaduna today.

“Vigilance is needed to protect the Airport, its staff and their families.

“The bandits have become more daring and audacious in the outskirts of our city.”