Fans Buy Erica A Three-Bedroom House As Birthday Gift

Self-proclaimed Star Girl, Erica Nlewedim has been surprised by her fans known as The Elites with a new duplex bought in her name for her birthday.

The three-bedroom duplex was presented to the BBNaija alumni at her birthday party on Saturday night.

The party had BBNaija alumni in attendance. Reality TV stars, Mercy Eke, Diane Russet, Dorathy Bachor, Tolani Baj, and Praise Nelson graced the event themed “Hollywood”.

The video showing the moment of the presentation captures the fast-rising actress all teary-eyed and emotional as she receives the key to the building.

The house located in Richmond Gate Estate is one of the gifts that have been presented to the BBNaija star.

See the pictures below:

Watch the video HERE