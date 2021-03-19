Kanye West Is Not The Richest Black Man In America: Forbes

Popular American business magazine, Forbes has come out to refute the reports that Kanye West is the richest Black man in America.

In a new post sighted on their official Instagram page, the magazine says that the reports by Bloomberg have been exaggerated thanks to propaganda fuelled by the rapper himself.

“No, Kanye West is not the richest Black person in America. On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that West is the richest Black person in America, worth as much as $6.6 billion. The news comes after Bloomberg reported that his sneaker brand Yeezy—as well as Yeezy Gap, which has yet to sell one item of clothing—have a combined value of as much as $4.7 billion.

Read Also: Kanye West Reportedly Becomes Wealthiest Black Man In America

Forbes’ much more grounded number is based on current revenues—not theoretical future expectations. Tap the link in our bio for the full details. (📸: Jamel Toppin/The Forbes Collection)“, the post reads.

See their post below: