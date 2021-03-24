Women Go Through A Lot In Life, But Don’t Get Enough Credit – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija Double Wahala season housemate, Ifu Ennada has said that women deserve more credit than what they currently get for being able to withstand a lot of pain.

The reality TV star cum beauty entrepreneur took to her Instagram Stories to bare her mind on the way women are being treated in the society.

The actress and TV personality also added that men would fail miserably if they lived as women for just one week.

The 28-year-old Abia State indigene further noted that women should be the ones regarded as the stronger vessels.

See her post below: