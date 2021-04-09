At 29, I Have Almost N1bn In My Bank Account – Bobrisky

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has flaunted his account balance on his Instagram page.

The self-proclaimed Male Barbie shared the screenshot of his balance which is at almost a billion naira.

The drag queen then bragged about being able to boast of such account balance at the age of 29.

He captioned the photo thus:

Eco bank dis my balance long o! I cover 2 figures, God thanks so much. At 29 I dey see almost 1billion in my account haaaa I haven’t added all my cars MACHINES, house mehnnnn…Note: I don’t have just one account o! I have over three accounts o”

See his post below:

