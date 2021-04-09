Bobrisky Consoles Toyin Lawani Over Father’s Death

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has sent a condolence note to fashion designer, Toyin Lawani on account of her father’s death.

Taking to his Instagram page, the drag queen expresses his feelings about the fashion entrepreneur’s heavy loss despite their beef.

“I heard Tiana dad pass on. Sorry Toyin Lawani for d loss. Yes we might have issues but not to a point of loosing someone you never see again. Rip to her dad. Yes, some of you might be shocked I wish her well. It’s her dad we are talking about. Someone she will never see again in her life. Regardless what is going on between us, I feel I should send my CONDOLENCE to her“, he wrote.

