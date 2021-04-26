BREAKING: Benue University Students Abducted On Campus

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the Campus on Sunday 25th April 2021.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies.

“The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incident took place.”

The development comes less than a week after students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, were also abducted on campus.