I’m Disappointed Ortom Is Blaming Me For Benue Killings — Buhari

On Thursday night, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed disappointment over the attack on him by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

President Buhari also expressed his condolences to the families of Nigerians citizens who lost their loved ones in the recent spate of killings in the state.

The President made this known in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja.

He stated that the rising levels of incidents, especially the killings and violence in various parts of the country call for further collaboration with security agencies to curb its recurrence.

According to the statement, “He (President Buhari) also states his disappointment and sadness to hear Samuel Ortom, the Governor of Benue State make a litany of accusations against his person and his government following the recent unfortunate incidents in the state.

”No responsible government takes pleasure in such events as the killing of the military and that of innocent citizens taking refuge in an Internally Displaced People’s camp.

“President Buhari is deeply pained by the terrible acts of violence happening not only in Benue State but also in other parts of the country and expects that the law enforcement agencies will go to every possible extent to catch the perpetrators of these heinous acts and bring them to justice.

“The lives of fellow citizens should not be desecrated by deploying them in political diatribe which unfortunately appeared to be the intent of the string of emotional attacks and blame laid at the doors of the President for those killings by Governor Ortom.”