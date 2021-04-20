Insecurity: Monitor Situation In Chad, Ezekwesili Tells Buhari

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to pay attention to the situation in Chad Republic following the death of the country’s president, Idriss Deby.

She also called on security agencies in Nigeria to be on alert, saying that Chad is one of the weakest links to vulnerability to Nigeria’s security.

Also Read: Chad President Idriss Deby Dies After 30 Years In Power; Son To Take Over

“One definitely hopes our C-in-C @MBuhari and the Security Team @DefenceInfoNG @HQNigerianArmy are alert to what’s going on in Chad at this time. That country is one of the weakest links of vulnerability to Nigeria’s security.

Keep a fixed gaze on developments in Chad, please,” she tweeted.

https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1384491670591328258?s=19