Nigeria Under Buhari A Mass Of Cumulative Failure – Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has described Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘mass of cumulative failure.’

Ezekwesili made this assertion in a series of tweet via her Twitter handle on Tuesday.

She lamented that with the way things are currently going, Nigeria risks its status as a country as it steadily hobbles down the slippery slope under President Buhari.

She wrote:

“For 60 years, Nigeria in a classic case of failure of Nation Formation failed to make the transition from Country to Nation.

“Sadly, it even now risks its status as a country as it steadily hobbles down the slippery slope of Fragile State under the leadership of President Buhari.

“The most representative characterization of today’s Nigeria is not of a Progressive Country, but as a mass of Cumulative Failure.

“The Fragile State Score for Nigeria in 2020 according to the Fund for Peace is 97.3. That high score for all indices of a failing State, has placed the country as the world’s 14th most Fragile State.”

