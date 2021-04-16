Peruzzi Clears The Air On Writing Songs For Davido

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, alias Peruzzi has finally said something regarding the reports that he writes songs for DMW label head, Davido.

The ‘Majesty’ crooner was made to clear the air on the issue during his media rounds for the release of his recently-released sophomore album, ‘Rum & Boogie’ at The Beat 99.9 FM with Osi and Ada.

It was during the interview that the Afro-pop music star was asked to speak on the matter.

The singer explained that he joined DMW with a new sound and a lot of fire.

“It is only right that my brothers tap from the anointing“, he said.

Watch the video HERE