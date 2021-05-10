Alexx Ekubo Announces Wedding Date

Nollywood star actor, Alexx Ekubo has announced the dates of the forthcoming wedding ceremony to his fiancee, Fancy Acholonu.

The actor has earlier posted a picture of them together with the caption:

“My Fiancée, @fancyacholonu & I thank you all for the outpour of love & support, from the bottom of our hearts we say thank you & God bless you all. 🙏🏾 On Monday 10th May, we would be officially announcing our wedding dates, happening THIS YEAR!!! 🤞🏾”

Keeping to his words, the handsome movie star has shared a photo of the wedding dates on Monday, May 10, 2021.

The traditional wedding will be held in Imo State on November 20th, 2021. The church wedding will be held in Lagos State on November 27th, 2021.