When You Do Business With Your Soulmate, Everything Becomes Easy – Toyin Lawani

Popular celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has said that doing business with one’s soulmate is easy.

The mother of two shared this school of thought on her Instagram page as she posted sultry pictures of herself and her fiance, Segun Adebayo.

“When you do Business with your soul mate, everything becomes easy , #THEARTISTANDTHEMUSE2021 #LOADING OUN LOADINDIN LOADING Cc @deeeunknown my quiet monster“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the fashion and beauty entrepreneur recently released pre-wedding photos of herself and her partner who is also her personal photographer.

This is Lawani’s third engagement and Adebayo’s second official partner. The duo have two children each from their previous relationships.

See the photos below: