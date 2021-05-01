Alleged Rape: Ada Ameh Slams Bukky Black For Defending Baba Ijesha

Popular Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh has weighed in on the ongoing rape case involving Baba Ijesha and comedian Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter.

The ‘The Johnsons‘ TV star actress went on her Instagram Live on Saturday, May 1 to state that Bukky Black’s defense of Baba Ijesha simply because he is her colleague and friend is wrong and uncalled for.

Ameh slammed Bukky Black, describing her as a shameless woman.

In her words:

“That woman, Bukky Black or whatever you call yourself, you are a shameless woman. You are not supposed to be counted among women. May God forgive me. You are an idiot, an irresponsible mother. That is what you are. If you have common sense at all, you won’t do this video.”

Watch the video HERE