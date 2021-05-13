Baba Ijesha: Davido Slams Yomi Fabiyi For Leading Protest

Nigerian Afro-beats music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has slammed Yomi Fabiyi again.

The ‘Fem’ crooner took to his Twitter page to react to the video of the actor leading a protest against the police authorities to release Baba Ijesha on bail.

The father of three slammed the actor for not observing COVID-19 protocols during the protest.

“Notice he the only one without a mask .. mumu“, he wrote.

Read Also: Davido’s Lawyer Reveals Who Wrote ‘Jowo’

Information Nigeria recalls the DMW label head couldn’t overlook the actor’s involvement in the ongoing Baba Ijesha case as he earlier shared Fabiyi’s picture on his Twitter page with the caption:

“Bitch it’s on sight”

See his post below: