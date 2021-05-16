Baba Ijesha: ‘I Will Strike Back Legally And Badly If I’m Pushed’ – Yomi Fabiyi Replies Iyabo Ojo

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has continued to target his colleague, Iyabo Ojo via his Instagram account.

The self-proclaimed Human Rights Activist has reacted to the defamation suit served him by Ojo in another lengthy post shared on his Instagram page.

He mentioned that he will continue to honor Ojo based on their 19-year-old cordial relationship. However, he added that he will be forced to strike back legally and badly if he is pushed further.

“I will continue to honour this Iyabo for her previous kindness and mutual respect that we share spanning 19years but if I am pushed, I will strike back legally and badly. If a 🐕 is barking, only the person closer can hear, that was why I ignored all these videos before but I don’t want to pushed, emi o kin se eran riro, this is my forte“, he wrote.

See his post below: