Don Jazzy Celebrates 9th Anniversary Of Mavin Records

Mavin Records founder, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has celebrated the 9th anniversary of Mavin Records on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The music boss took to his Twitter page to share a video clip showing Mavin Records’ timeline over 9 years.

“Mavin is 9years today. Thank you guys for all the love and support over the years. We are soooo grateful. Love always ❤️“, the veteran music producer wrote.

The 39-year-old has had artists Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, D Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Di’Ja, Wande Coal, Ladipoe, Crayon, Rema, and Ayra Starr since the inception of Mavin Records in 2012.

