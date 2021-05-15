How I Felt Before Going Into BBNaija House – Dorathy

The first runner-up of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season, Dorathy Bachor has revealed that she was scared of public opinion before going into the house.

The reality TV star cum lingerie line entrepreneur and multiple brand ambassador stated this in a recent interview with Toke Makinwa.

However, she also said that she had been really passionate about business. Hence, she saw the Big Brother Naija platform as the best opportunity to gain popularity for her brand.

In her words:

“I am someone who always wants to be behind the scene. I was scared of public opinions and how people would see me. I visited blogs sometimes and I saw how ‘crazy’ people could be and how they always had opinions about other people, and I didn’t want that for myself.

I was just that girl hustling and trying to make ends meet but it wasn’t working. I could not maintain one job and I remember that I was running two jobs. However, I got fired from one and had to leave the second one too.

I also got frustrated but I knew that business was what I really wanted to do. I wanted a platform where people could see me and know what I do. That was why I went into the show (BBN).”