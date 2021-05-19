‘I Don’t Make Money From Nigeria’ – Burna Boy

Nigerian music superstar, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy has said that he is not a Nigerian artist because he does not make money from Nigeria.

The self-proclaimed African Giant stated this via his official Twitter account during an exchange with fans on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

A fan of the ‘Wonderful’ singer had tweeted:

“Burna Boy go soon leave Twitter NG for una”

To which the Atlantic Records signee then replied:

“Me wey no even be Nigerian artist.”

Another fan then asked the singer why he’s disowning his home country despite promoting African culture and Nigerian values in his music.

Burna Boy replied again:

“I’m from here and I live here because I love my home and my people, E no pass like that. I don’t make money from Nigeria. Na only cruise dey here.”

See the full exchange below: