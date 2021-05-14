I Haven’t Gone To Church Since I Met Davido – Peruzzi

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi has revealed that although he believes in God, he has not stepped foot into a church premises since meeting Davido.

The ‘Majesty’ crooner recently featured on Joey Akan’s ‘Afrobeats Intelligence’ where he discussed his relationship with the DMW label boss and how he started music from the church.

“Yeah, Assemblies Of God. Choir, play keyboard, that P. At Assemblies of God, Acappella. If you’re not playing instruments, acapella. If you’re playing instruments, it has to be the full thing. Everybody is singing; backing up, harmonizing.

Read Also: Peruzzi Clears The Air On Writing Songs For Davido

Treble, alto, tenor, bass. Everybody is doing everything. I learnt to harmonize everything, I learnt to make music sweet. So that was where it (melodies) came from. Childhood experience is the foundation of my whole life“, he said.

“I haven’t gone to church since I met David. I haven’t been to church in like four years. But yeah, I believe in God“, he added.