I’ll Throw A Party If Drake Replies My Messages – Nengi

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ season five finalist, Nengi Rebecca Hampson has said that she would throw a party if Drake replies her messages.

The reality TV star cum actress and model revealed this in a tweet as a reply to a fan who asked to know the favorite celebrities of the Bayelsa State-born 23-year-old.

“Please I have a question. Who are the celebrities Nengi indicated that she likes when she was in the house? Or who do you think she’s a fan of?”

Nengi replied:

“1. OBO my fave 2. Drake… BTW if Drake ever replies my DMs, I’m throwing a party“.

See the exchange below: