Money Spent On A Girlfriend Attracts No Blessings: Omokri Tells Men

Controversial social media commentator, Reno Omokri, has advised men to refrain from sending money to their girlfriends.

The former presidential aide and author shared this piece of advice via his official Twitter account.

The clergyman, who just recently had his newborn daughter’s naming ceremony, advised that men should spend money on their parents and not their girlfriends.

Read Also: Mbaka Is An Author Of Confusion: Reno Omokri

“Dear men, Never say happy birthday to your parents with a text and to your girlfriend with an alert. It’s an evil recipe. Flip it. Send the text to your girlfriend and the alert to your parents. Money spent on a girlfriend attracts NO BLESSING #FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets“, he wrote.

See his post below: