Tiwa Savage Reacts As Fan Tattoos Her Name On Her Chest

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has reacted to the gesture of a female fan who tattooed her name on her chest.

The ‘Koroba’ singer took to her Instagram Stories to share the picture of the fan’s chest carrying the tattoo.

The mother of one then appreciated the fan for the bold gesture of love.

“Yoooo you burst my brain with dis kain permanent love o 🙆‍♀️😍❤️💋💋💋💋💋“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the 41-year-old Motown Records artist revealed in her recent interview with Glamour Magazine that she tried to bleach her skin when she was a teenager and her mother, Celia Savage was disappointed in her when she found out.

See her Instagram Stories below: