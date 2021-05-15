Women Are Humans, Not Robots – Mary Remmy Njoku

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku, has said that women are not robots who must be perfect in raising children and their careers.

The mother of three and Director General of Rok Studios lamented over the way society treats women who are career builders and also mothers in a new Instagram post.

“We expect women to work like they don’t have children and raise children as if they don’t work. Haba!!! Body no be firewood. We have to either choose one or do a little of both. And Oga has to do a little of both too. To create a balance. Women are humans, not robots!!“, she wrote.

See her full post below: