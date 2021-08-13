I’m IBB’s Ideal Candidate For Presidency In 2023, Says Okupe

Doyin Okupe, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed that Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), former head of state, had him in mind when he described Nigeria’s next president.

Babangida stated that Nigeria’s next president must be an individual who speaks to the citizens, understand economics, and have friends in every region.

Speaking with Arise TV on Friday, Okupe said the former head of state “had me in mind” when he listed those qualities.

He claimed, “there’s no local government in this country that I’ve not visited five times,” adding that he is “the most fairly well-prepared person to be president.

“I think IBB got it right; believe me sincerely. That person should be one person who can pick up his phone and call at least one person in every local government of the country. That means he must be somebody who has socially interacted across sections of Nigeria and understands the terrain,” the former presidential aide said.

“I’m in my sixties, and I believe by what IBB have actually said — I’ve not spoken to him — I have a feeling that he had me in mind. I must be one of the three persons he had in mind.

“Believe me, sincerely, there’s no local government in this country that I’ve not visited five times; there’s none. And I’m the most fairly well-prepared person to be president.”