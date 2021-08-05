PDP Crisis: Decamping Is Nigerian Political Culture – Seriake Dickson

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has taken a swipe at politicians who usually decamp to other parties, describing the situation as an ugly Nigerian politician culture.

He stated this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The lawmaker, representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, noted that the country has not reached its peak with respect to the decamping season.

“Between now and the peak of the decamping season which will be next year, you will be shocked how many people will move either this way or that way,” he said.

“Don’t be surprised to see a lot of chicken coming home to roost, don’t be surprised to see some other birds of passage flocking around. That is what we have come to know.

“Is it the right thing to do? No. Is that the way to deepen our democracy, no? Does that speak well of our democratic structure, no? Unfortunately, that is the ugly reality we have to deal with.”