BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Saga Will Not See Me Coming – Pere

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, has reacted to the betrayal from his best friend in the house, Saga.

Information Nigeria recalls that on Thursday night, Big Brother played the clip showing Saga and Nini discussing about Pere during which Saga describes Pere as a weird, suicidal and lonely human being who can’t be trusted.

The clip also caused Saga and Nini to receive a strike each for whispering during the conversation.

Pere was visibly shocked by the video and became sober afterwards.

Angel moved to console him and then asked how he feels about what Saga said.

Pere told her that he would keep acting for Nini and Saga, noting that Saga will not see what he is planning.

“I’m an actor. Saga will never see me coming. Trust me, he wouldn’t see what I’ve planned,” Pere said.