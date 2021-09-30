Juventus Secures Victory Against Chelsea

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Juventus Secures Victory Against Chelsea
Italian giant, Juventus handed defending champion, Chelsea its second consecutive defeat at Turin on Wednesday night.

Juve, struggling in its domestic league, top Group H with a perfect six points thanks to a superbly taken winner 10 seconds after half-time from Chiesa, one of Italy’s stars at Euro 2020.

In a keenly contested match, the Italian club wasted many opportunities to extend the scoreline.

However, despite missing starting forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, with a disciplined performance that sucked the life out of the Blues and restricted them to very little in front of goal.

