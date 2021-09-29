Mercy Eke Acquires Second Property In 2 Years

BBNaija Pepper Dem season four winner, Mercy Eke, has become the latest landlady in Lagos.

The reality TV winner took to her social media accounts on her 28th birthday, Wednesday, September 29, to make the big announcements.

“Second HOME in 2 years 😭 God is still by my side and I will forever be grateful 🙏AUTHENTIC Lagos landlady🎉#Big28,” wrote the CEO of Lambo Homes.

The socialite has also been gifted the sum of $10,000 by her fans to sponsor her education at Harvard Business School.

This comes shortly after the reality TV star revealed that she spent 1.8 million naira on her birthday outfits.