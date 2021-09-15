Why I Don’t Have Haters – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has said that she does not have haters.

The curvy movie star took to her Instagram page to make this known to her followers.

According to the mother of one, she does not have haters except people who hate her guts.

In her words:

“It’s better to be Hated for who you are than to be Loved for who you are not…Unfortunately I do not have Haters. I only have a handful of those that doesn’t like my guts!!!”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress stirred reactions online with her controversial statement that she won’t leave her husband even if he is unfaithful to her.