“I’m A Woman Forever,” Says Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has affirmed that he will forever be a woman and nothing will make him return to being a man.

The controversial crossdresser said this in a reply to a female follower who begged him to give out some shoes from his closet.

This is after the drag queen shared a video of his closet and bragged that his closet is full of so many clothes and shoes that it’s almost like a boutique.

Bob incase you eventually return to man Abeg dash me small inside these shoes o. Thank you,” the follower wrote.

Replying, Bobrisky wrote, “@i_am_aderonkee I’m a woman forever. Go back to man ke. God forbid.”

