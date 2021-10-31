‘You’re At A Loss If You Troll Celebrities’ – Shade Ladipo

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo, has told people on social media to be careful of how they troll celebrities and start investing time in growing their LinkedIn profile instead.

Shade Ladipo shared the piece of advice on her Instagram Story as she shared a story of how she was head hunted for a fully remote job from LinkedIn about five to six years ago.

In her words, “The energy you use to troll and follow celebrities, use it to build your brand on LinkedIn. The celebs you are trolling are using you to make money. It’s a loss for you.”

Read Also: “Focus Your Energy On Your Ex-boyfriend,” Shade Ladipo Tells Tonto Dikeh