“It’s Better To Cry In A Ferrari Than On A Bicycle” – DJ Cuppy

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has said that it’s better for her to cry in a Ferrari than cry on a bicycle.

The disc jockey cum music star said this while answering a question about her wealthy background and how it adds to her happiness or defines who she is.

According to the “Gelato” crooner, money has never defined her but then again she would rather cry in a Ferrari than cry on a bicycle.

In her words:

“I would say no but then it’s easier and nicer for me to cry in a Ferrari than it is on a bicycle in the cold.”