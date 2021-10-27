“It’s Lonely At The Top” – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has said that it’s lonely at the top for successful people.

The Big Brother Africa 5 winner made his opinion known in a trending video.

According to the reality TV star cum actor and media personality, he used to doubt it when people say that it’s lonely at the top because he thought it was impossible for a person with money, fame and success to be lonely.

In his words, “Back in the day when they used to say ‘it’s lonely at the top’, I’ll be like ‘what does that mean? How can it be lonely at the top? when you have money and success and fame. But the first thing that will destroy you is friendships and romantic relationships because there are a lot of opportunists out there that disguise as your friends and lovers.”

