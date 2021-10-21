“People Are Surprised I Made It To BBNaija Despite My Speaking Disability” – Sammie

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Sammie, has opened up on his speaking disability and how people thought that it would be a barrier for him to get into the Big Brother Naija house.

Sammie took to Twitter to share how excited he was when he received the first email that he had been selected for the season.

“Having a speaking disability and getting to where I am right now is so inspiring! They still can’t believe how I aced my audition into BBN! The day I got my first email that I have been picked, I was inside Keke. I came down and laid on the ground lol. People around thought I was mad!” he tweeted.

