“Protect Your Children At Any Cost” – Actor Williams Uchemba

Popular Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, has penned a note of advice to parents on how to protect their children.

The former child star took to his Instagram page to state that it’s important for parents to protect their children at any cost because children hear with their eyes.

In his words:

“Parents protect your children at any cost. The enemy is completely out to disciple the ones he can especially through what they watch. Because he knows the children hear with their eyes. Since when did sexual content started being cool in kids cartons and comics?? Kids hear with their eyes. Protect them.”

