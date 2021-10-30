Singer Temmie Ovwasa Blasts Nigerians Talking About Tiwa Savage’s Sex Tape

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, has blasted Nigerians for bashing popular singer, Tiwa Savage and circulating her leaked sex tape video.

Temmie Ovwasa said via her Twitter account that Nigerians are acting self righteous by talking about the sex tape.

Temmie Ovwasa also talked about how those talking about the sex tape are being backward.

In her words, “Nigerians talking about a sex tape like the mindless self righteous motherfuckers incapable of critical thinking that they are. It’s 2021. There’s so much shit to talk about but idiots are out here acting like they’ve never seen pussy before,” she wrote.

