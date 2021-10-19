“Stop Posting Tiwa And Calling Her A Queen,” BBNaija’s Tochi Tells Celebrities

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Tochukwu Okechukwu, popularly known as Tochi, has weighed in on the reactions to the viral sex tape of Tiwa Savage.

The reality TV star cum real estate entrepreneur took to his Instagram Story to slam the celebrities who have been posting Tiwa Savage’s picture with the caption, “A queen”.

According to Tochi, such posts are not helpful to the singer.

In his words:

“If you wake up and see your sisters sex tape on the net, will you post her on your page and caption it “a queen”. If not please stop all this posting. Let her heal, before her son starts asking her why people are posting her and tagging her a queen.”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Tochi Shares Message A Troll Sent To Him