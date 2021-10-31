Tiwa’s Sex Tape: “No One Is Condemning The Blackmailer” – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has said that no one is condemning the blackmailer who is the real culprit regarding the leaked sex tape of Tiwa Savage.

Speaking during an interview, Etinosa Idemudia said that Tiwa Savage is the victim in the situation because she did not leak the video herself neither did she record the tape herself.

In her words, “If you say ‘Etinosa, are you supporting the act? Let us condemn the act’. What act exactly are we supposed to be condemning? That she recorded it? She didn’t record it. That she leaked it? She didn’t leak it. So what act is Tiwa supposed to apologize for? I have not heard anybody condemning the blackmailer but everybody is on Tiwa’s neck. And this is what they call victim blaming and shaming.”

