Why I Once Bought My Cook A New Phone, Singer Ric Hassani Reveals

Nigerian Afro RnB singer, Ric Hassani, has revealed why he once went as far as buying his cook a new phone.

The ‘Thunder Fire You’ singer took to his Twitter page to reveal that he had to change his cook’s phone at the time because the ring tone was always stressing his deep thoughts and he is a lover of peace and quiet.

“I so like my peace and quiet. I no like jiggy jiggy. I once bought my cook a new phone because I hated his ring tone. He had one of those small phones that the ringtone sounds like Korean cultural dance. It was stressing my deep thoughts,” he tweeted.

