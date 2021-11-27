BBNaija JMK Returns To Social Media

BBNaija JMK is officially back to social media following her recent tragic incident.

The star took to her social media few hours ago to share new photos of herself and also let her fans know she is back for good.

Few days ago, it was reported that JMK lost her school certificates, phones, and other valuables to a fire incident at her house.

The curvaceous reality star posted some photos of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in denim pants and corset garb that did justice to her stunning physique.

JMK. Optioned her post: “Strength grows in the moments when you think you can’t go on but you keep going anyway. Thankful for life #blessed”

See post below: