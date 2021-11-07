BBNaija Sammie Reunites With His Family In Zaria, Kaduna State

Reality TV show star, Sammie has finally reunited with his family in Zaria, Kaduna State.

After he left the Big Brother Naija Season 6 shine ya Eye edition, the star has not visited his mother and his kid sisters.

In the post he shared, it could be seen that his family was so excited to see him.

Sammie came up with some Romantic words along side Gratitude write-up saying: “Home sweet Home, I miss my family, being reminiscing all 2ru the day, God has really blessed me No cap, in less than 5months. No nah, indeed God has blessed me. Now it’s time to move my household to a better place”

After the attack of his fans on social media for not giving them a notice of his homecoming, he made and apology statement:

“I am sorry to my people in Zaria, I couldn’t announce my homecoming I wanted it to be low-key because of the Insecurity in the North and especially in Kaduna! I’ll try to meet all my well – wishers and have a good time while I’m here. Thank you for all your prayers”..