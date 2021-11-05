Precious Chikwendu Calls Out Ex-Husband, Femi-fani kayode For Allegedly Staging Her For Another Arrest

Ex-beauty Queen, Precious Chikwendu has taken to Instagram to reveal that her ex-husband Femi-Fani Kayode who was the former Minister of Aviation, has allegedly staged her for another arrest.

In the post she shared, the star made it known that she was at the Kari Magistrate court and the former minister still had to stage another arrest for her.

“So we are at the Kari Magistrate court and yet this man has staged another arrest for me. let see how this ends.”

Precious went on to tell her fans to be careful and not to trust a soul with “deep sitted hatred and wickedness” with their life or future.

She further said: “What every you do, never trust a soul with deep sitted hatred and wickedness with your life or future /kids. Mr short fuse you’re evil no.”