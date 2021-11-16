Ycee Warns Singles Of Their Unborn Children

Nigerian Rapper, Ycee, warns the singles to make the right decision for their unborn children.

The Jagaban shared his story by laying emphasis on the singles regards who they have their children with. Be mindful of who you have a child with — Ycee

This brings the memories of the rapper saying he is not for baby mama drama even in the near future. “Babymama Slows You Down” – Ycee.

Bringing up the issue back to his fans, he lays more emphasis on it.