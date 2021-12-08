Blessing Okoro Advices Girl To Upgrade Her Games To Dating Men

Famous relationship advisor, Blessing CEO known for giving relationship/marriage guidance and mentoring to individuals has expressed her s3xual fascination is with men and not young men.

This is coming after the relationship mentor prompted a woman who whined about her beau.

As indicated by the woman, she came crying to Blessing as her beau of almost three years has never given her cash, particularly for transport charge whenever she comes visiting. She then, at that point, came looking for exhortation on the best way to allow her accomplice to assume liability, regardless of whether it was just about as straightforward as paying for her transportation when she visited him.

In the visit shared by Blessing on her Instagram page, reacted by let the woman know that she was unable to identify with such a circumstance since she had never been in that situation.

She further clarified that the issue is that she is dating a little child rather than a man.

In discussing her relationship with her sweetheart, Blessing uncovered that she has never reserved a trip all alone and doesn’t have the foggiest idea how since her accomplice consistently books her tickets, in any event, when she isn’t heading out to meet him.

Taking to the caption, she wrote;

“I don’t do Boys

I do MEN ….

Never don boys sef, right from my young days, I dislike small small boys, them dey vex me . No offense. Boys can’t just stand my mental capacity, they make it hard for me. Transport is a problem haaaaaa”

