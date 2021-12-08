Fans Offer Prayers To Sammie As He Reveals Struggle

Sammie Comes Plain To His Fans By Revealing Current Struggle.

Fans express their benevolent love as they shower petitions on BBNaija’s housemate as he uncovers what he is going through after the season’s completion.

Fans and devotees of the Ex-Big Brother Naija season six, Shine Ya Eye housemate, Sammie Jacob have taken to online media to shower petitions on him as he uncovers what he is going through.

As of late, Sammie took to the miniature publishing content to a blog stage, Twitter, being thankful, he expressed that he is simply moving and living on God, his group and his fans.

The truth star guaranteed assuming he had the blessings or knew anybody in the business before he got into Big Brother Naija, things would have been exceptional and more straightforward for him.

He further expressed that it is so hard to relate with individuals to finish things for him, no way to his non-amiable character.

“If I had some kind of favour or knew anyone in the industry b4 I got into BBN maybe things would be a lot easier for me but I have to really go out of my non-sociable personality to link some people to help me get stuffs done. everything about the industry is still new to me. I am just moving and living on God, my teams and my fans. Grateful” He said