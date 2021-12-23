I Will Continue To Invest In Infrastructure In Rural Areas , Says Oyetola

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has expressed that his administration will continue to invest in infrastructure in rural areas for the socio-economic development and well-being of the people in the state.

Governor Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, gave the assurance during a programme organised by the State Civic Engagement Programme on Thursday in Isinmi Olootu, Ifedayo Area Council of the state.

“The rural dwellers have equal rights to basic amenities as people in the urban areas. We are committed to the sustainable economic development at the grassroots which in turn will discourage rural-urban migration.

”We will continue to engage all social strata and the stakeholders in all rural communities to clearly find a way of improving basic amenities and also to improve their standard of living.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that strategic community engagement is a precondition for every development effort, as it gives people active participation in the development engineering.

” As we focus on the development of the urban areas, we will not relent in developing the rural areas as well,” he said.