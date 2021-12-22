Leo Reveals Secret To His Full Beards

Leo has taken to his social media to share the secret to his full beards.

Taking to Twitter, the star stated that he was sing for 7years and 1 year into his relationship, he grew a full beard.

Its unclear if Leo is saying that those who are beardless should go into a relationship so as to grow beards but many of his fans are loving his looks.

He is loved by many and his dress sense is just the height of it.

Well, he decided to share the secret to his full beards and some men are grateful.

Leo said: “I was single for 7 years. 1 year into my relationship, I grew a full beard. If you need the secret to having full facial hair, there it is.”

