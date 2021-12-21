Uriel Oputa Complains About Expensive Flight Fare

Uriel Oputa has taken to her social media to express her pain regarding expensive flight.

The star went on to complain how high the flight rates is.

The reality star said premium economy ticket is now N1.5M, money that would have made a huge impact in her business.

Uriel added that anyone who sees her flying economy now shouldn’t think she’s suffering.

She also said most of these money can go far if invested in her business.

Uriel reveals she has made up her mind and she is definitely flying economy from now on.

See post below: